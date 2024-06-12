PM urges supporters to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix from social media

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday requested his supporters to remove the “Modi Ka Parivar” suffix from their social media handles, stating that the recent election victory of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has successfully conveyed its intended message.



In March, numerous BJP members and supporters adopted the “Modi Ka Parivar” (Modi’s family) identifier on social media in response to Opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s remark about Modi not having a family of his own. Modi had countered by asserting that the people of India are his family.

In a post on X, Modi said: “During the election campaign, many across India added ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ to their social media profiles as a sign of affection. This gesture gave me immense strength. The people of India have granted the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a remarkable achievement, and have entrusted us with the mandate to continue working for the nation’s betterment.”

He continued: “Now that the message of us all being one family has been clearly communicated, I would like to thank the people of India once again and request that you remove ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ from your social media profiles. While the display name may change, our bond as one family striving for India’s progress remains strong and unbroken.”

Modi also updated his profile and header photos on his X account. The new images are from his first day in office and the swearing-in ceremony of his government for the third term.