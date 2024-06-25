PM urges Opposition for constructive engagement

New Delhi: As the first session of 18th Lok Sabha commenced on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of constructive engagement over mere sloganeering on the floor of the House, urging the Opposition, who have a better stake in Lok Sabha, to meet the expectations of the general populace. In a concise address preceding the Parliament session, PM Modi stated that the nation anticipates meaningful contributions from the Opposition.



He expressed his hope that the Opposition would uphold the integrity of democracy by meeting the aspirations of the common people, stressing that the public desires meaningful action rather than disruptions or theatrics. “I hope that the Opposition will live up to the expectations of the common citizens of the country to maintain the dignity of democracy. People do not want drama, or disturbance. People want substance, not slogans,” he said.

Adding further, PM Modi mentioned: “I have full faith that the MPs who have won in this 18th Lok Sabha will try to fulfil these expectations of the common man”.

Modi noted that the INDIA bloc, with 234 MPs, has significantly increased its presence in the 18th Lok Sabha compared to 2019, indicating a stronger Opposition. He acknowledged the need for a robust and accountable Opposition, expressing confidence that the newly elected MPs will strive to meet the public’s expectations.

The Prime Minister also reflected on the NDA’s return to power for a third consecutive term, highlighting the corresponding increase in responsibility. He pledged that his government would work with triple the effort in their third term to achieve triple the results. “... I assure the countrymen that in our third tenure, we will work three times harder and we will get three-time results,” the Prime Minister added.

On the other hand, PM Modi also criticised the Congress for the imposition of the Emergency on June 25, 1975, marking its 50th anniversary. He described it as a dark chapter in Indian democracy, where the Constitution was disregarded, and democratic freedoms were suppressed. He called upon the nation to resolve never to allow such an event to occur again, reaffirming the commitment to a vibrant democracy and fulfilling the people’s aspirations in line with the Constitution.

The Prime Minister emphasised that the new generation of Indians must remember this era and resolve to maintain a vibrant democracy, ensuring that such actions are never repeated.