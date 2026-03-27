PM to meet CMs on West Asia crisis

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with chief ministers of states and Union Territories at 6.30 pm on Friday to review the fast-changing situation in West Asia and its possible impact on India’s energy supplies, including liquefied petroleum gas and oil. The meeting comes amid concerns over disruptions in global energy flows linked to Iran’s continued control over the Strait of Hormuz, even as India remains exempt, raising fears of supply pressures and an emerging LPG shortage affecting households.



Officials said the discussion will centre on preparedness, including safeguarding supply chains, ensuring energy security and protecting Indian citizens abroad. The Prime Minister is expected to call for coordinated action between the Centre and states, invoking the “Team India” approach to deal with the global uncertainty. The meeting follows an all-party discussion chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier this week. Modi had also told the Rajya Sabha that the effects of the conflict could persist and urged collective efforts to sustain India’s growth.

States under the Model Code of Conduct due to ongoing elections will not attend, but their Chief Secretaries will be briefed separately through the Cabinet Secretariat.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah confirmed his participation, stating there is no shortage of petroleum products. “There are adequate stocks of petrol and LPG cylinders, but people are queuing up based on rumours,” he said, warning that continued panic could force temporary closure of petrol pumps.

The Centre is also expected to review contingency planning to maintain stability if global conditions worsen.