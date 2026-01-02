PM to flag off Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati & Kolkata this month

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to flag off the Vande Bharat sleeper train linking Guwahati and Kolkata later this month, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Thursday.

Briefing reporters, Vaishnaw said the service is expected to begin within the next 15 to 20 days, possibly around January 18 or 19. “We have requested the prime minister and everything is clear. I will announce the exact date in the next two to three days,” he said. The launch comes ahead of assembly elections due this year in Assam and West Bengal.

The 16 coach Vande Bharat sleeper train will have a total capacity of 823 passengers. While its design speed is 180 kilometres per hour, it will operate at 120 to 130 kmph on the Guwahati-Kolkata route, passing through key districts in both states. Calling the project a major milestone, Vaishnaw said fares would be significantly lower than air travel. The 3rd AC fare is expected to be around Rs 2,300, 2nd AC about Rs 3,000 and 1st AC roughly Rs 3,600, with meals included. By comparison, Guwahati-Kolkata air tickets generally cost between Rs 6,000 and Rs 8,000. Per kilometre fares will work out to Rs 2.4 for 3rd AC, Rs 3.1 for 2nd AC and Rs 3.8 for 1st AC.

According to a presentation shared by the ministry, the train will have 11 3rd AC coaches, four 2nd AC coaches and one 1st AC coach, offering 611, 188 and 24 berths respectively. Features include improved berths, automatic doors, enhanced suspension, the Kavach safety system, an emergency talkback facility and disinfectant technology that kills 99.9 per cent of germs.

Vaishnaw said eight more sleeper trains will be ready within six months, taking the total to 12 by the end of the year, with faster production planned thereafter. Catering will feature Assamese cuisine on trains from Guwahati and Bengali food on services starting from Kolkata.