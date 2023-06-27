PM to flag off 5 Vande Bharat trains during Bhopal trip

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday has been put off in view of heavy rain warning, but his trip to Bhopal, where he will flag off five Vande Bharat trains, will go on as planned, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday.

The PM’s visit to Bhopal, where he will physically and virtually flag off Vande Bharat trains, and separately address a booth-level function of BJP workers, will take place as scheduled on Tuesday, he said.

After arriving in the state capital in the morning, he will head to Rani Kamalapati railway station from where he will physically and virtually flag off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country. This will for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains will be launched in one-day.

Two of them will be for Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.