PM to attend G7 Summit in Italy, focusing on AI, energy, and global challenges

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to depart for Italy on Thursday to attend the G7 Summit, as confirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday. This will mark PM Modi’s first foreign visit after assuming office for his third consecutive term. During a media briefing in New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra announced that PM Modi will participate in the outreach session on June 14 in Apulia, southern Italy, alongside other invited countries. This will be India’s 11th participation in the G7 Summit and PM Modi’s fifth.



Initially focused on economic issues, the G7 has evolved into a platform addressing broader global challenges, including peace and security, counter-terrorism, development, education, health, environment, and climate change. Italy assumed the presidency of the G7 on January 1, 2024, for the seventh time, and is set to host the 50th G7 Summit from June 13 to June 15 in Apulia. Leaders from the G7 member states—Canada, France Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US—along with representatives from the European Union, will attend. The EU will be represented by the presidents of both the European Council and the European Commission.

Italy has extended invitations to several outside guests, including Pope Francis, the King of Jordan, and leaders from Ukraine, India, Brazil, Argentina, Turkey, the UAE, Kenya, Algeria, Tunisia, and Mauritania, the current president of the African Union. The summit will also see the participation of the UN Secretary-General and heads of the World Bank, IMF, African Development Bank, and OECD. The summit will commence with discussions on Africa, climate change, and development, followed by sessions on the Middle East and Ukraine, including a dedicated session with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Day two will feature sessions on artificial intelligence, immigration, the Indo-Pacific, and economic security, culminating with outreach partner talks on the Mediterranean, energy, and Africa.India, participating in the outreach session, will focus on AI, energy, Africa, and the Mediterranean crisis. “G7 and outreach countries will share their perspectives,” said Foreign Secretary Kwatra. He added that India’s regular participation in the G7 Summit highlights its growing recognition and contribution to resolving global challenges in peace, security, development, and environmental conservation.

The G7 Summit is expected to heavily focus on the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, with prominent leaders such as US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in attendance. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is scheduled to participate in a session dedicated to discussing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed that PM Modi is likely to hold bilateral talks, including a confirmed meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to review their strategic partnership, which includes defence and other elements. While discussions with Ukraine and Canada are still being finalized, Foreign Secretary Kwatra mentioned concerns over the political space provided by Canada and India’s expression of concern.

This summit will allow PM Modi to engage with other world leaders on issues significant to India and the Global South. Additionally, India will participate appropriately in the Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland, reflecting its balanced approach urging dialogue and diplomacy amidst the Ukraine conflict. Despite importing discounted Russian crude, India managed to garner consensus for a G20 joint declaration last year during heightened tensions between Moscow and the West.

Italy is India’s fourth-largest trade partner and collaborates with India on global initiatives like the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), launched during the G20 Summit last September.