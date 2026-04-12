PM to address poll rally in Siliguri on Sunday

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address an election rally in Siliguri in poll-bound West Bengal on Sunday, a party leader said.

Modi on Saturday held rallies at Katwa in Purba Bardhaman district, Jangipur in Muslim-majority Murshidabad district, and Kushmandi in Dakshin Dinajpur.

On Sunday, he will address a rally at Kawakhali Ground in Siliguri in support of BJP candidate Shankar Ghosh and other party nominees in north Bengal.

These programmes are aimed at consolidating the BJP's support in central and north Bengal, where the party is seeking to make deeper inroads and sharpen its challenge to the ruling TMC, the party leader said.

This is Modi's third visit to the state since the Election Commission announced the poll schedule in mid-March.

On Thursday, Modi had addressed rallies at Haldia, Asansol and Suri, where he sharpened the BJP's campaign pitch by highlighting issues such as "industrial decay" and the "infiltration menace" in the state.

Modi had launched his campaign on April 5 from Cooch Behar in north Bengal, where he accused the ruling party of fostering "lawlessness" in the state.