PM suggests NCP (SP), Sena (UBT) to join hands with Shinde and Ajit

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday suggested the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to consider aligning with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde post-Lok Sabha elections. In response to this, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of the Prime Minister, and he won’t ally with those who do not believe in it.



Modi also launched yet another frontal attack on the Congress, alleging that the party is “anti-Hindu’’ and dubbed its track record as that of “loot, appeasement and dynasty first”.

PM Modi, who addressed election rallies in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituencies in Telangana, expressed confidence that “those who opposed CAA, UCC and those who talk of ‘vote jihad’ will be defeated on June 4” when the results of the Lok Sabha polls are declared.

Targeting the Congress on reservations, Modi alleged that the national party knows religion-based reservations are unconstitutional.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi mockingly as ‘shehzade’ (prince) of Congress, he said the Congress leader started off with “’mohabbat ki dukaan’ before polls which lost steam as elections approached”, and is now “poisoning society by speaking of supporting the ‘tukde-tukde gang’”.

In a veiled reference to Congress leader Sam Pitroda’s recent remarks, he said the ‘shehzade’s advisor’ who lives in America described South Indian people as looking like Africans, which the PM claimed implied that Telangana people look like Africans.

At Nandurbar in Maharashtra, PM Modi advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after Lok Sabha poll results instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

“A big leader here who is active for 40-50 years is worried after polling in Baramati (Lok Sabha seat). He says that after June 4, smaller parties, in order to survive, will merge with the Congress,” Modi said, without naming Sharad Pawar.

“This means the nakli NCP and nakli Shiv Sena have made up their minds to merge with the Congress,” Modi said, addressing an election rally in Nandurbar district of north Maharashtra. “But instead of dying by merging with the Congress, come to Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde,” Modi said.

In the Nandurbar seat, the BJP has renominated incumbent MP Heena Gavi, who is pitted against Gowaal Padavi of Congress. The constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase of the general elections on May 13.

In an apparent reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s alleged comment about “burying him in Maharashtra just like Mughal emperor Aurangzeb”, Modi said, those from the duplicate Sena are speaking of burying him alive.

They have also got a bomb blast accused for election campaigning, he said, referring to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. “These people have lost public support and their political space has eroded. People of India are my security cover. These people can’t bury me alive or dead,” he said.

Modi said service to adivasis and deprived sections is like serving family members for him. He said the Congress has no concern for adivasis and did nothing to eradicate sickle cell anemia, prevalent among tribals.

Modi said his government has initiated steps in that direction to secure the future generations of tribals.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi is running a ‘maha abhiyan’ (mega drive) to finish off quota while I am doing ‘maha rakshan ka maha yagna’ (grand ritual for protection) to save it,” he said.

“I have been challenging the Congress to give in writing that it will not end the SC and ST quota and give it to Muslims. But the Congress is not replying. They have a hidden agenda to loot your rights. But they are spreading rumours by being hand in glove with anti-national elements,” he said.

Meanwhile in Pune NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar said the parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi, and he won’t ally with those who do not believe in it.

Pawar’s statement came shortly after the prime minister advised the NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) to join hands with Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde after the Lok Sabha poll results instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar said it is his clear opinion that parliamentary democracy is under threat because of PM Modi.

“Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren were arrested and put behind bars. This (the arrests) would not have been possible without the role of the Central government and Central leadership. This shows how much faith they have in the democratic system,” he said.

Pawar emphasised that to maintain unity in the country, all faiths must be included and taken along. “PM Modi’s recent speeches have been conducive to creating rifts among communities, which is dangerous for the country. Wherever things are not in the nation’s interest, neither I nor my colleagues will venture,” he said.

Pawar claimed that public opinion has gradually started changing against Modi’s ideology, which is why he appears restless, and his statements reflect this restlessness.

Of late, Modi’s speeches during the election campaigns are not befitting of the post of prime minister, which is an institution, he said.

Pawar further said that PM Modi’s criticism of the Shiv Sena (UBT) by calling it “nakli” (duplicate) was inappropriate, and it was undignified to make such statements about a party which presents its stance to the people.

“Who has given the right to call it ‘nakli’? He is the prime minister and he should maintain balance. Calling it ‘nakli’ is inappropriate and undignified,” he said.

Referring to PM Modi’s advice, Pawar said, “Regardless of whether anybody needs us, we will act according to our conscience and won’t go against the ideology we were brought up in.”