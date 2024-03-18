PM slams Congress and INDIA bloc, labels their alliance as 'use & throw'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh): Addressing a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) election meeting in Palnadu district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress and INDI alliance of exploiting and discarding their partners.



"In NDA, we take everyone along, but on the other hand the Congress party's only agenda is to use and throw allies. Today, the Congress had to make the INDI alliance (INDIA bloc) out of compulsion, but their thinking is that only," he said.

Modi stressed that the YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, led by Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the Congress party are essentially the same, being run by members of a single family. He warned the people of Andhra Pradesh not to mistake the two parties as separate entities.

He contrasted the NDA's inclusive approach with the Congress party's exploitative tactics. He pointed out the discord among the Left, the Congress, the TMC, and the AAP in Kerala, Bengal, and Punjab respectively, and questioned their potential post-election actions.

Modi highlighted the NDA's commitment to regional aspirations and national progress, promising significant decisions in its third term post-elections. He invoked the memory of TDP founder and former Andhra Pradesh CM N T Rama Rao (NTR), praising his portrayal of Lord Ram and Lord Krishna on screen and his lifelong fight for farmers and the poor.

Modi accused the Congress of consistently insulting the pride and honour of the southern state, while the NDA government has always respected it.He mentioned the NDA government’s release of commemorative coins in honour of NTR and the posthumous awarding of the Bharat Ratna to former PM P V Narasimha Rao, a son of the Telugu soil.

Modi claimed that over the past ten years, 25 crore people in the country were lifted out of poverty. He expressed confidence in the NDA securing over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He asserted that the NDA’s goal is to develop India and Andhra Pradesh, and that a double-engine NDA government in Andhra Pradesh will ensure the state’s rapid development. He stated that the NDA government’s developmental works are being discussed worldwide.

Modi alleged that there is a competition among the ministers of the state government to indulge in corruption. He said that the people of Andhra Pradesh have noticed the disruption in the state’s development over the past five years.

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu praised Modi, describing him as a transformative power leading India to become a world guru. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan predicted that Modi will establish Ram Rajya in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh will hold simultaneous Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha elections on May 13, with results to be declared on June 4.