PM says treating sports as mere extracurricular caused huge loss to India

: Treating sports merely as an extracurricular activity had caused a huge loss to the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Wednesday while inaugurating a sports event where he also urged athletes to include millets in their diets.

The pitch for the coarse grain comes as the world marks 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

The prime minister said that at one time sport was considered as a means of passing time and so the mentality that games are not important took root, as a result a lot of talents kept away from the playgrounds.

But this mentality is changing now, he said. He advised sportspersons to include yoga in their daily life to stay fit.

“Every sportsperson knows how important it is for him to remain fit, and ‘Fit India Movement’ has its role in this. For fitness, all should include yoga in their lives...it will make them healthy and also help keep the mind alert,” the prime minister said after virtually inaugurating the second phase of ‘Saansad Khel Mahakumbh 2022-23’ in Basti.

The first phase of the competition was organised from December 10 to 16, 2022 and the second phase which began on Wednesday will continue till January 28.

Underlining the importance of millets popularly called ‘mota anaj’ (coarse grain), the PM said that “nutritious diet is also important for players, and millets can play an important role in this. On India’s request, 2023 has been declared as the International Year of Millets”.

Prime Minister Modi, who also watched the first event of the competition ‘kho-kho’, said the talents participating here exist in all parts of the country and such an event helps find out them.

The PM regretted that at one time sports were considered as an extracurricular activity, and this caused a huge loss to the country.

“There was a time when sports used to be considered as an extracurricular activity. They were considered only a means of passing time. The children were also told the same. Due to this, generation after generation, a mindset developed in the society that sports are not so important. This mentality has caused a huge loss to the country,”

he said.