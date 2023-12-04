PM says hat-trick in states guarantee for 2024 hat-trick, thanks voters

New Delhi: While hailing the verdict as an endorsement for his agenda of self-reliant India, transparency and good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday said that the BJP’s hat-trick in the state elections is a guarantee of its hat-trick in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The results show popular support for our battle against corruption,” he told a crowd of cheering supporters at the BJP headquarters here, adding that they have served a lesson to the Congress and the Opposition’s INDIA bloc that mere collecting some dynasts on dais may make for a good photograph and headlines but cannot win people’s confidence.

The prime minister hailed the BJP’s win as “historic and unprecedented” and said, “It’s a victory of call for making India a developed country, victory of resolve of self-reliant India...Today it is victory of honesty, transparency and good governance, the feeling of sabka saath sabka vishwas.”

Modi said “negative and divisive forces” will try to quickly regroup now and look for new opportunities to push their agenda, and asked the BJP workers to remain vigilant of such efforts.

“We have to fight with them, give reply to their fake narratives but above all, we have to maintain the trust of the people,” he said in his address. The PM said the Congress and the BRS have been ousted from power in the elections as people, particularly youth, want progress.

“Wherever the government has worked against youth, such a government has been ousted from power, be it Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh or Telangana,” he said.

“The BJP’s graph is continuously rising in Telangana. I want to assure the people of Telangana that the BJP will leave no stone unturned in serving you,” he said.

Voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to mend their ways or people will finish them off, he said, attacking rivals for their campaign against federal investigating agencies for allegedly targeting opposition leaders.

“I have an advice to the Congress and its allies that they should not practice politics which is against national interests, and works to divide and weakens the country,” he said, adding that negative forces working against India will now work hard to come together and look for opportunity and asked party workers to be wary of them.

No one should come in between the Centre’s development and people, or the masses will remove them, Modi said in a stinging attack on opposition parties.

Some people are already saying our hat-trick in the states is a guarantee of hat-trick in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, he said.

Addressing a big gathering of BJP members, including many Union ministers, Modi said these results will ensure the world’s belief in India and infuse more confidence into global investors for the country at a time of rapid development.