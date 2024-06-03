PM reviews heatwave, Cyclone Remal impact, and prepares 100-day agenda

New Delhi: During a series of meetings on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of conducting consistent fire and electrical safety checks in hospitals and public venues. This comes in the wake of recent fire incidents resulting in numerous fatalities and coincides with his assessment of the ongoing heatwave affecting the nation.



The prime minister presided over discussions on various issues, including the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in the northeast and the strategic plan for the first 100 days of the incoming government, which will be established following the Lok Sabha election results due on June 4.

The Congress slammed the meeting as a “mind game” being played by the prime minister and claimed that he was on his way out.

Following exit polls on Saturday, it is anticipated that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure a significant victory, potentially granting Modi a third

consecutive term as prime minister.

Prime Minister Modi held seven meetings throughout the day, officials said.

Modi directed that regular training exercises for fire prevention and response should be conducted, as stated in an official release. He also said that regular drills for the maintenance of fire lines in forests and productive utilisation of biomass must be planned.

According to the briefings, the current heatwave is expected to persist in areas of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The monsoon season is projected to be normal or above average in most regions, but below average in parts of the southern peninsula.

In a separate briefing regarding Cyclone Remal, Modi was informed about the devastation in affected states, including fatalities, and damage to residences and

infrastructure caused by landslides and floods in Mizoram, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been actively involved in rescue operations, including evacuations, airlifts, and clearing roads. The Union home ministry maintains ongoing communication with the state governments.

Modi assured that the central government will persist in providing comprehensive support to the cyclone-impacted states.

Senior officials were in attendance at the meetings led by the prime minister.

Additionally, Modi is overseeing the preparations for World Environment Day, which is observed on June 5.

Prior to the commencement of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi had initiated the process for various government ministries to formulate a 100-day action plan for the forthcoming administration. He urged his ministers to focus on prioritising programs and initiatives during this initial period.