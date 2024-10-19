PM proposes holding NDA leaders conclave twice every year to strengthen coalition unity

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has described the meeting of NDA leaders in Chandigarh on Thursday as the largest get-together of non-Congress political parties post 1975, the year the Emergency was imposed, and called for holding such a conclave twice every year, according to a statement by the BJP.



Making a point about the deeper connection his government enjoys with people compared to the previous Congress-led UPA government, he said at the meeting that he has received over 4.5 crore letters in the past 10 years compared to only 5 lakh letters received by his predecessor. Manmohan Singh headed the UPA government during 2004-14.

Modi said at the conclave attended by 17 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers from the BJP and its several allies that smooth governance, fast decision-making and transparency in governance have helped attract investors and investment in the states ruled by the NDA. The importance being given to the coalition government at the Centre reflects PM Modi’s commitment to follow the coalition dharma of adopting a consultative, consensual approach.

The NDA is fulfilling the rising aspirations of the common citizens and it has been the distinction of its government to ensure the last mile delivery which has helped in building the trust in the public towards the government since 2014, he said.

Modi dwelt on the concept of pro-people pro-active good governance (P2G2), stressing the need for greater interaction between all NDA-ruled states, as also among ministers and MLAs and advocated the use of social media for this.The prime minister lauded the BJP’s third successive win in Haryana as significant and historic, saying the NDA has secured the trust and support of all sections of society.The Opposition, he said, tried to portray a false narrative of the NDA being anti-farmer whereas it was the farmers who came out in large numbers to support the ruling party. People gave a clear message that they stand with progress and the good governance agenda of the NDA.He said good governance ultimately means finding solutions to people’s problems, asserting that solution-centric governance with focus on grievance-redressal is a distinctive identity of all NDA state governments.

The statement said: “The prime minister complimented the gathering describing it as the largest group of non-Congress political parties post 1975. A total of 17 chief ministers and 18 deputy chief ministers participated in this conclave. The PM suggested that such meetings should be held twice every year.”

A total of six resolutions were passed in the meeting, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s proposal on the celebration of 75 years of the making of Constitution of India as “Samvidhan ka Amrut Mahotsav” and Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to observe 2025 as the 50th year of the “murder of democracy”, a reference to Emergency.’

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu initiated the discussion on the concept of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” and lauded Modi’s initiatives.

The BJP, heading the NDA coalition government, decided to hold the meeting of all NDA chief ministers, a first in many years, in Haryana where the ruling alliance leaders were invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new state government.