PM promises Swiss-style development for J&K, says Article 370 hampered progress

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted the significant role of revoking Article 370 in fostering the holistic development of Jammu and Kashmir. He also affirmed his government’s dedication to transforming the Valley into a world-class tourist destination akin to Switzerland.



Speaking at the Maulana Azad Stadium amidst a sizable audience, Modi inaugurated projects worth over Rs 32,000 crore for Jammu and Kashmir and Rs 13,500 crore for other regions of the country. He highlighted the increased investments from Gulf countries following a G20 event held in the region, which showcased its scenic beauty on a global platform.

Modi heralded a new era for the region and declared that Jammu and Kashmir is breaking free from dynastic rule, with his government now directly engaging with the populace. Reflecting on the region’s tumultuous past marred by violence and separatism, he commended the current transition towards harmony and prosperity, crediting it to balanced development initiatives.

“We have seen the days when only disappointing news used to come from J&K. Bomb, guns, kidnapping and separatism had become its misfortune. Today, we are seeing a new J&K with balanced and holistic development,” Modi said in his speech which he began in Dogri language.

Despite inclement weather, thousands attended the rally, marking Modi’s second visit to the Jammu region since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. He expressed his vision for a flourishing Jammu and Kashmir, pledging to develop infrastructure to rival international destinations like Switzerland.

The prime minister applauded the newfound enthusiasm among the youth, noting the shift from desolation to vibrancy in everyday life. He expressed optimism regarding investments from Gulf countries and highlighted the positive reception towards the region.

Referring to the global interest sparked by the G20 event in Srinagar, Modi expressed satisfaction over the surge in tourism and pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. He underscored the monumental impact of scrapping Article 370 in ushering in inclusive growth and social justice.

Describing Article 370 as the “biggest hurdle” in the region’s development, Modi stressed its abolition as a key step towards holistic progress. Modi urged the nation to grant his party 370 seats in the upcoming Parliamentary elections, marking the significance of the Article 370 annulment.

Highlighting his government’s focus on the education sector, the prime minister said, “In the last 10 years, a record number of schools, colleges and universities have been constructed across the country. About 50 degree colleges have been established in Jammu and Kashmir alone while more than 45000 out-of-school children have been enrolled, with girls benefiting the most.”

“Until 10 years ago, it was very difficult to think of spending huge amounts of money in the field of education and skill development. This is New Bharat and New Bharat spends more and more to provide modern education to the present generation,” Modi said.

Highlighting the end of “dynastic rule” in Jammu and Kashmir, Modi criticised previous governments for prioritising self-interest over public welfare. He affirmed his government’s commitment to fulfilling promises, such as ‘One Rank One Pension’, benefiting soldiers.

The prime minister concluded by affirming that a prosperous India is synonymous with a thriving Jammu and Kashmir. He engaged with newly recruited government employees and beneficiaries of various schemes, reiterating the government’s commitment to an inclusive future for the region.

Modi launched various development projects related to education, railways, aviation, and roads in Jammu and Kashmir, symbolising a step towards its comprehensive progress. Modi dedicated various rail projects which included a new rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) and flagged off the first electric train in the valley and a train service between the Sangaldan in Jammu division and Baramulla stations.

He also inaugurated the longest transportation tunnel of the country on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

This longest tunnel, which is 12.77 km long and known as T-50, falls between the Khari-Sumber section.

He also inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here. The hospital, sprawling across 226.84 acres along National Highway 44 in Vijaypur area of Samba district, was established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) to address regional healthcare imbalances, encourage evidence-based research and elevate medical education standards.