PM presides over meet to rejuvenate Yamuna, calls for tech-driven action and public participation

New Delhi: In a major push towards cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna River, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a comprehensive review meeting on Thursday at his official residence to assess the current status and progress of the river’s revival efforts.

The high-level meeting was attended by the Union Home Minister, the Union Minister for Jal Shakti, the Chief Minister of Delhi, and other senior officials.

A key highlight of the meeting was the agency-wise action plan, covering short-term (3 months), medium-term (3 months to 1.5 years), and long-term (1.5 to 3 years) interventions across critical areas such as drain and sewage management, solid and industrial waste handling, and riverfront development. He also stressed the importance of a “Jan Bhagidari Movement” — a citizen-led initiative to foster public participation in Yamuna’s rejuvenation. This includes enlisting volunteers, hosting public events, and strengthening the cultural connection through activities such as the Braj Yatra.

Crucially, PM Modi underscored the role of cutting-edge technology in this mission, urging the use of real-time data and space-based monitoring to track drain flows and the performance of sewage treatment plants. This data-driven approach, he said, would support better governance and targeted pollution control efforts.

The Prime Minister directed that Delhi should develop an urban river management plan aligned with its city master plan to promote holistic water governance.

The PM also discussed efforts beyond Delhi, including the Yamuna stretches in Haryana and up to the Sangam in Prayagraj, highlighting the government’s commitment to rejuvenating the river across its full course.

PM Modi emphasised the urgent need to enhance infrastructure, especially in Delhi, and rehabilitate the capital’s drinking water system to reduce leakages and improve efficiency.

Referring to the festival of Chhath Puja, the Prime Minister expressed his hope that the experience of Delhi’s residents during such celebrations would significantly improve, reflecting the success of the river’s revival.