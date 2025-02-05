PM Modi takes holy dip at Sangam in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and said he felt "blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh" where he was "filled with a spirit of devotion". The prime minister held 'rudraksh' beads in his hand during the bathing ritual. Dressed in a deep orange jersey and blue lowers, Modi offered prayers to the sun and the Ganga amid the chanting of mantras. "Blessed to be at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The Snan at the Sangam is a moment of divine connection, and like the crores of others who have taken part in it, I was also filled with a spirit of devotion," Modi posted on X. "May Maa Ganga bless all with peace, wisdom, good health and harmony," he added.

Modi took a boat ride from Arail ghat to the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On the way, he acknowledged the greetings of crowds that had lined up on both sides of the riverbanks to catch a glimpse of him. After the holy dip, the prime minister performed rituals, including an 'aarti' as he got on board a floater, a specially built makeshift platform on the river. He was dressed in a black jacket, white pyjamas, a saffron stole and a Himachali cap for the 'aarti' during which he offered milk and flowers to the holy rivers. He also offered a saree at the confluence of the rivers. A priest guided the prime minister in the rituals. Security was stepped up for the prime minister's visit, which comes on a day assembly polls are underway in Delhi and there are bypolls in Milkipur in Uttar Pradesh. However, barring some portions mandatory for security protocols, devotees continued to take a dip at other ghats during the VIP visit, officials said. Being held after 12 years, the Maha Kumbh started on January 13 and will continue till February 26. It is considered among the holiest pilgrimages by Hindus. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 38 crore pilgrims have visited the Maha Kumbh since January 13.