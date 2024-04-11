PM must speak on 'encroachment' by China, says Sharad Pawar

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must speak on the steps being taken on "encroachment" of the country's territories by China.



Asked about the PM's interview to Newsweek magazine, Pawar, a former Defence minister, said Modi criticised the Congress for ceding an island (Katchatheevu) to Sri Lanka in 1974 but he must also speak on "encroachment of Indian territories by China".

"The issue was discussed inside and out of Parliament. Modi is not talking about the steps he has taken on the India-China border dispute," Pawar told reporters.

Criticising Raj Thackeray for supporting Modi, Pawar said the MNS chief has changed his stand multiple times in the last 10-15 years.

Asked about Praful Patel of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP commenting that Pawar was ready to support the BJP but backed out at the last moment, the opposition stalwart shot back saying "who quit the party and who stayed back?"

On Patel's claim that HD Deve Gowda had offered Pawar the post of PM in 1996, the NCP(SP) supremo said it was true but he had rejected the offer since there was no majority (in Parliament).

"It was related to the Congress and its allies. There was a meeting held in which my name was proposed unanimously, but since there was no majority, I did not find it appropriate to take up the offer so I turned it down politely," Pawar informed.

On being asked about party colleague Eknath Khadse returning to the BJP, Pawar said the former had faced a lot hardships and, therefore, "we also took a stand not to have any misunderstanding on his exit".

Pawar was speaking to reporters in Khed after a BJP functionary joined the NCP(SP).