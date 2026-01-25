PM Modi's vision of development focused on poorest, most marginalised: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

Mathura (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the country forward while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, BJP national president Nitin Nabin said on Sunday.

Nabin, who reached Mathura for the first time after being elected BJP national president, said the transformation visible in Uttar Pradesh reflected the changing face of the country and exuded confidence that the BJP would form a government again after the 2027 polls.

"As I was coming here today, I felt that the roads in Uttar Pradesh are better than those seen abroad. This itself is testimony to how the country is changing," he said.

Navin reached Mathura from Delhi via the Yamuna Expressway, where BJP workers accorded him a rousing welcome at the Bajna Cut in the Mant area.

"I have come here today to meet the people of the Mant Assembly constituency. By God's grace, my first programme after becoming the BJP national president has been scheduled at Mathura, the birthplace of Lord Krishna," he said.

“In 2022, I had come here to seek votes for my friend Rajesh Chaudhary. By electing him, you have made me indebted to you. That is why, after becoming the national president, I decided to come here first to express my gratitude,” he said.

Addressing a gathering organised to welcome him, the BJP national president said the large turnout within such a short time reflected the popularity of the BJP government in the state and its commitment to public welfare.

“This gives me full confidence to say that the BJP will once again form the government in the 2027 Assembly elections. The message from the soil of Mant (Mathura) has today gone out to the entire state,” he added.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve of a “developed India by 2047”, he said it was a collective responsibility to realise this vision.

He said Prime Minister Modi has ensured development while keeping the last person at the centre of governance, asserting that the weak and the marginalised have been the focus of his policies.

Referring to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's concept of Antyodaya, Nabin said it can now be said with confidence that the prime minister's vision of development is focused on the poorest and the most marginalised.

The BJP chief appealed to people to contribute to the development of the state and the country, saying Prime Minister Modi is leading India firmly on the path of growth.

"The prime minister often states that when he takes one step forward, the country's 140 crore people walk with him, and with such collective strength, no force can stop India from progressing," he said.

Nabin said there was a time when India's prime minister could not look world leaders in the eye, but those days are a thing of the past.

Today, Narendra Modi leads the world, and India's prestige has risen globally, he said.

He said the prime minister had enhanced the dignity of rural families by introducing a new law under the rural development scheme ‘V-B G RAM G’, ensuring 125 days of employment for every rural household.

“Farmers, labourers, women and youths from poor and weaker sections are directly benefiting from the BJP’s policies. Uttar Pradesh is setting new benchmarks of development,” he said.

Earlier, Nabin, state president Pankaj Chaudhary and other leaders were given a grand welcome by BJP workers, who showered flowers on the leaders using bulldozers, a gesture that drew special mention several times during the BJP chief's address.

The entire pandal echoed with slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “BJP Zindabad”.

Nabin, along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, visited the Shri Vrindavan Chandrodaya temple by ISKCON Bengaluru located on the Vrindavan Marg where they listened to the prime minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address.