PM Modi's swift moves: New term, new goals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wasted no time in getting down to business as he signed the first file of his third term on Monday, sanctioning the release of the 17th instalment of the PM Kisan Nidhi. Concurrently, the allocation of portfolios for the newly appointed ministers in the Modi Cabinet is expected to be finalized today. Additionally, the inaugural cabinet meeting of the newly formed government is slated to convene later in the day.

The formal swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new team of ministers took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Modi and his council of ministers in a grand ceremony that commenced at 7:15 pm. Following Modi's oath-taking, prominent BJP stalwarts such as Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and Nitin Gadkari, who held key positions in the previous government, were swiftly sworn in.

The new cabinet lineup comprises 30 Cabinet ministers, 5 Ministers of State with Independent Charge, and 36 Ministers of State, reflecting a blend of experience and fresh faces. Among the notable members who took their oaths were JP Nadda, Piyush Goyal, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, alongside other political figures representing diverse constituencies. Notably, the inclusion of representatives from various regional parties underscores the government's commitment to fostering inclusive governance.