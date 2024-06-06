PM Modi's swearing-in may shift to June 9, Naidu's ceremony postponed

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony is expected to be rescheduled for the evening of June 9. Initially planned for June 8, the event may now be held at 6 pm on Sunday, accommodating the presence of a multitude of dignitaries, including world leaders like Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Reports suggest that the final date and time are still being deliberated, taking into account the schedules of foreign heads of state. A decision is expected by the end of the day, with the possibility of holding the ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan mayon Sunday morning if many dignitaries need to depart by Sunday evening.

Meanwhile, the swearing-in of Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh is likely to be postponed to June 12 from June 9. This adjustment allows Naidu to first attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi.

TDP spokesperson K Pattabhi Ram explained that Naidu prefers to avoid a hurried return to Amaravati after attending Modi’s event. Additionally, Naidu has extended invitations to several BJP leaders for his ceremony in the state capital.

Pattabhi Ram outlined Naidu's schedule, stating that he will be in Delhi on June 7 for the NDA parliamentary party meeting and attend the swearing-in on June 8. Naidu is anticipated to return to Amaravati the following day and be sworn in on June 12. Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief K Pawan Kalyan, newly elected to the Assembly, will also accompany Naidu to New Delhi.