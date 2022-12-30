PM Modi's Mother Heeraben Modi Passes Away

PM Mod's mother, Hiraben Modi, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Friday at the age of 99. She was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday. In a tweet, Sawant said, "I am deeply pained by the passing away of Smt. Heera-ba, the mother of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. I express my heartfelt condolences to the Prime Minister and his entire family in this hour of grief." "My deepest condolences to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and family. We offer our tributes to the mother who gave inspiration of Karmayoga to her son, who is working hard to transform the nation. May her soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti," he said in another tweet.



State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted, "Words of sympathy feel inadequate in expressing grief and sorrow on hearing the news of the sad demise of Smt. #Heeraben Modi, Mother of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji. With love and remembrance, we share in your sorrow. Our deepest sympathy to you, dear PM. Om shanti."

PM Modi, who is supposed to be present at several events round the day, has not yet cancelled any of those and left for Ahmedabad, as per sources. Immediately after his arrival at the airport in Ahmedabad in the morning, the PM went to the house of his younger brother. He offered floral tributes to his mother there and bowed down at her feet. Later, PM Modi and his brothers shouldered her mortal remains for some distance before placing them in a mortuary van. The Prime Minister is scheduled to flag off a Vande Bharat train in West Bengal's along with other development works on the list.