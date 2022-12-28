PM Modi's Mother, Admitted To A, Hospital In Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi has been admitted to a hospital after she suffered from ill-heath since last night.

Heeraben Modi, who turned 99 in June 2022, has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad.

A statement from the hospital confirmed that her condition is stable. No more information has been shared by the hospital

The BJP's Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain rushed to the hospital.

Recently her son, the Prime Minister, had visited her when he was in Gujarat to campaign for the recently held Assembly polls in the state.

The Prime Minister had also visited his mother on her 99th birthday in June, 2022. To celebrate his mother's centenary entry, the Prime Minister had also written a heart-felt blog titled 'Mother'.

The news of Heeraben Modi's hospitalisation comes almost immediately after the Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi and other family members suffered injuries in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka.