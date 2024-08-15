PM Modi's I-Day speech: From uniform civil code to women’s safety and Viksit Bharat 2047
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, spoke on various issues ranging from Viksit Bharat by 2047 to secular civil code and atrocities against women.
Here’re some of the highlights from his speech -
- “'Viksit Bharat 2047' are not mere words, they are a reflection of resolve and dreams of 140 crore people.”
- “I am committed to working round the clock to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.”
- "India is working to become self-reliant for its energy needs and deal with the global problem of climate change."
- "We had vowed for renewable energy. India has done more than the (other) countries of G20."
- “We prioritised justice over punishment in new criminal laws.”
- “Space sector is essential for making India a powerful nation. It is becoming vibrant and we are giving strength to this sector.”
- “For the third term in government, the only message is to serve everyone, every family and take the nation to newer heights of development.”
- “We want to build such an education system in the country that students don't have to go abroad for studies.”
- Students spend lakhs and crores for medical education abroad. We will create 75,000 new medical seats in the next five years.”
- “We took big reforms to make the banking sector strong. Today, because of the reforms, our banks are among the few strong banks globally.”
- “Launch of Chandrayaan has fired up scientific temper among youths, educational institutions should nurture it further.”
- “India's farmers can make country organic food basket of world, we will work towards it.”
- "We are proud to see that women are becoming economically self-reliant. When women become self-reliant, they participate in family decision-making processes, which will ensure significant social transformation."
- “Need of the hour is to widely publicise punishment for atrocities against women so that there is fear of consequences.”
- “India rolled out 5G at a very fast pace; have not stopped at that and are working on 6G tech on mission mode.”
- “We have to move forward with the mantra of 'design in India' and 'design for world'.”
- "We have met the climate targets set under the Paris Agreement ahead of schedule. India is the only nation among the G20 countries to do so and we are proud of it.”
- “We want to make India a global hub for green hydrogen, it has potential for generating 'green jobs’.”
- “It is India's dream that Olympics 2036 is held in the country, we are preparing for that.”
- “India will always be a well-wisher of Bangladesh's progress. We hope the situation normalises in Bangladesh soon. Indians want the security of Hindus, minorities there to be ensured."
- "We have worked on a women-led development model. Whether it is innovation, employment, entrepreneurship, in every sector women are marching ahead."
- "Today from the Red Fort, I want to express my pain. As a society, we will have to think seriously about the atrocities against our mothers, sisters and daughters. There is anger among common people because of this. I can feel that rage.”
- "Crimes against women should be probed swiftly and stringent punishment should be given to those who commit demonic acts, it is important to instill confidence in the society."
- “It is need of the hour to have a secular civil code and do away with discriminatory communal civil code.”
- “Frequent elections create obstacles in a country's progress. Request everyone to come together to achieve resolve of 'one nation, one election'."
- "A big section (of society) believes and there is truth in this that the current civil code is in a way a communal civil code. It is a civil code which promotes discrimination. It divides the country along religious lines and promotes inequality.”
