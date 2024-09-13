PM Modi’s Ganesh Puja at CJI’s home draws Oppn ire

New Delhi: A massive political controversy has erupted following a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud’s residence for a Ganesh Puja. The gathering has drawn sharp criticism from a section of Opposition leaders and some legal professionals, with one remarking that the meeting sends an “uncomfortable message.” On the other hand, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has staunchly defended the occasion, dismissing the criticism as baseless and politically motivated.



The controversy began when a video surfaced of Prime Minister Modi attending the Ganesh Puja at the CJI’s home. In the footage, CJI Chandrachud and his wife, Kalpana Das, were seen welcoming the prime minister into their residence. The event, which appeared to be a religious and social occasion, soon took on political overtones as Opposition figures questioned the propriety of such a meeting.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut was among the first to voice his concerns, suggesting that the meeting could raise doubts about the separation of powers. “Ganpati Utsav is being celebrated at several locations, but the prime minister visiting the CJI’s residence and performing the ‘aarti’ together sends a message that might make people uneasy,” Raut said, hinting that such interactions could blur the lines between the judiciary and the executive, key pillars of India’s democracy.

Senior lawyer Indira Jaising also joined the chorus of criticism, taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to voice her concerns. “The Chief Justice of India has compromised the separation of powers between the executive and the judiciary,” Jaising wrote. She called on the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) to publicly condemn what she saw as a “compromise” of judicial independence.

In response, the BJP launched a vigorous defence of the prime minister’s visit, accusing the Opposition of playing politics over a religious event. Speaking at a press conference, BJP spokesperson and Lok Sabha MP Sambit Patra slammed the Opposition for raising objections over the Ganesh Puja while remaining silent on past interactions between political leaders and members of the judiciary. He pointed out that during the tenure of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the then CJI had attended Iftar parties hosted by the government.

“I am surprised that if the prime minister meets the chief justice of India, you raise an objection. But when Rahul Gandhi meets US lawmaker Ilhan Omar, who is associated with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in America, there is no objection,” Patra remarked. He framed the criticism as politically motivated and an attempt to undermine a traditional and religious occasion.

Patra further emphasised that such interactions are a reflection of the “beauty of democracy,” where leaders from different arms of government can meet and engage in cultural and social events. He rejected claims that the meeting compromised the judiciary’s independence, stating: “What do they want? Can’t different pillars of democracy meet? Should they be enemies?”

Joining Patra, BJP national general secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh also took to social media, calling the Opposition’s reaction “reckless.” He stressed that the event was not socialising but a religious occasion and criticised left-leaning liberals for attempting to create controversy over the Ganpati Puja. “Civility, cordiality, and togetherness in nation-building are all anathema to these critics,” he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Jha also criticised the event, stating that Prime Minister Modi attending the ceremony at the CJI’s residence sent out a troubling message. He argued that the independence of institutions should not only be maintained but should be visibly evident. “The message being sent out makes one uncomfortable. Ganpati Puja is a personal issue, but going there with a camera gives a different impression,” Jha remarked, questioning the public release of photos and videos from the event. Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora, however, defended the meeting, condemning what he described as the “reckless commentary” on Prime Minister Modi’s visit. Deora argued that casting baseless aspersions on the judiciary’s integrity sets a dangerous precedent and claimed that Opposition parties only question the judiciary when verdicts do not go their way.