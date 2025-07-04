PM Modi’s foreign policy 'faulty', creating enemies: AICC prez Kharge

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday called the BJP-led NDA government’s foreign policy "faulty" and as a result, India has enemies in all corners.

Addressing the 'Samajika Nyaya Samara Bheri,' here, Kharge alleged that PM Modi has travelled to 42 countries in the world, but so far he has not visited Manipur, where people are dying.

“His foreign policy is not good, because of which we have enemies from all corners. On one side, there is China and on the other, Pakistan. Today, Nepal is also distancing itself from us. Everybody is moving away from us,” said the Congress veteran.

He blamed Modi for "ruining" the country's economy during the past 11 years and for "destroying" the Constitution.

"If someone gives Modi a cap or a medal he will wear it and go around," he mocked at the PM, demanding that he should care for Indian farmers and people.

“And Modi ji, where are you? He is visiting eight countries, but he’s not looking towards his country's people. He is not looking at the farmers of this country,” he added.