PM Modi's Brother Injured In Mysuru Car Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother, Prahlad Modi, suffered injuries due to a car accident near Mysuru in Karnataka on the afternoon of December 27.

Prahlad Modi, along with his wife, son, daughter-in-law and grandson, were on their way to Bandipura in a Mercedes-Benz SUV when it hit a divider around 2 pm. His convoy was also accompanying him when the accident took place.

While, Prahlad Modi's grandson has suffered a fracture in his leg the other injured family members have been admitted to Mysru's JS Hospital .