PM Modi-Xi meet likely during BRICS Summit in Russia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping during the next BRICS Summit in Russia from October 22 to 24 in a bid to step up efforts for resolving several bilateral issues and to lay down a road map for a future dialogue thereby fostering stable and sustainable development in bilateral relations and strengthening regional stability as well as global geopolitics.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) sources are saying that it is a major success for its “hard line” approach on China policy. Political analysts are also of view that PM Modi’s foreign policy is giving its dividend now and pushed China to soften its stand especially after India stopped China’s Foreign Direct Investments (FDI). It is learnt that both the leaders may engage in dialogue during the BRICS Summit, if no other diplomatic complications arise in the course of time.

After 18 months of China not having an Ambassador in India, senior diplomat Xu Feihong had arrived in Delhi in May this year to assume office as the 17th Ambassador to India. Stressing his priority to work to restore exchanges and cooperation in various fields and create favourable conditions for a sound and steady India-China relationship, Xu had said that “A dragon elephant tango” was the correct choice for two sides. “I firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of the two leaders both sides have enough wisdom and the capability to handle bilateral relations well and forge a right path for the neighbouring countries to co-exist in harmony and develop hand-to-hand,” Xu has written in his recent article. He had earlier pointed out that “President Xi stated that if China and India speak with one voice the whole world will listen.”

Meanwhile, PM Modi had earlier said India and China are “two bodies with one spirit.” In his interview with a US based magazine ahead of Lok Sabha elections, he had said that India was ready to engage in discussion with China.

The conversation between the two leaders could represent a thaw in ties that have been in limbo since the violent clash occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between India and China in decades. The ties between the two countries deteriorated significantly since it happened.

China understands that it has a huge market in India. After India stopped FDI from China, both the countries have faced difficulties. As the FDI from China in the Indian market is still banned, China has been facing economic implications. The economic advisor Anant Nageswaran suggested that there should be Chinese FDI and it will help the Indian market too. But Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that no decision of withdrawal of the cap on Chinese investment has been taken. This may also appear as a bargain point during the bilateral discussions.

This year’s Economic Survey suggested that India should attract FDI from China and it is time to change the approach. The stand of the Indian government would be not to do a full scale opening up of FDI. It may be done in a slow process but China has to withdraw their troops from the two posts which they are still occupying.

“Either fall in place or else India will continue its hard and soft stand on China. Most importantly, India is very cautious after the ‘Hindi Chini Bhai Bhai’ slogan long back had turned into a futile exercise,” opined a political analyst.

India and China have recently taken significant steps towards resolving their longstanding border issues. For the second time in the last month, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and highlighted the need to resolve the four-year-old military stand-off at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with “purpose and urgency”.

They met on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings, in Vientiane, on July 25 for the second time in a month. During their meeting Jaishankar stressed the need for full respect for the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and adherence to past agreements to stabilize and rebuild ties with Beijing.

India wants the complete withdrawal of the Chinese army from two places. MEA sources said that China has requested to bring some changes in visa and flight policy. China requested for the start of commercial flights and issuance of visas again. China applies diplomatic pressure by saying that they will withdraw armies from these two points after changes are made.

India has currently taken a two-pronged approach. Despite the peace process being on the card, it continues to strengthen its defence preparedness. Sources said India is set to conduct trials for US-made Stryker armoured infantry combat vehicles in Ladakh and desert terrains to enhance its mechanized infantry. This initiative aims to replace aging BMP-2 vehicles and strengthen India’s combat capabilities.