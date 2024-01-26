PM Modi walks down Kartavya Path after conclusion of 75th Republic Day parade

Prime Minister Narendra Modi walked down the Kartavya Path on Friday after the conclusion of the 75th Republic Day parade and waved at people seated in enclosures.

The attendees erupted into cheer when the PM passed by their enclosures and welcomed him with claps and slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai".

PM Modi also crossed over to other side of the Kartavya Path where he was greeted by excited audience as they clicked pictures.

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu and French President Emmanuel Macron left from Kartavya Path in a traditional buggy, which made a comeback after 40 years.