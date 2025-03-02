PM Modi visits Vantara animal rescue centre in Jamnagar

Jamnagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning visited Vantara, an animal rescue, conservation and rehabilitation centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar district.

Vantara, spread over 3,000 acres, is located at the Reliance Jamnagar refinery complex.

It is a rescue centre dedicated to the welfare of captive elephants and wildlife, providing sanctuary, rehabilitation and medical care to animals rescued from abuse and exploitation.

The centre also works towards empowering local communities by providing sustainable livelihoods and training in humane animal care practices.

It is home to more than 2,000 animals across 43 species, supported by advanced veterinary equipment, enclosures mimicking natural habitats, and a team of over 2,100 staff, as per the facility's website.

The PM will later offer prayers at Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district. He will then chair a meeting of the Shree Somnath Trust that manages the renowned place of worship. The PM is the chairperson of the Trust.

PM Modi arrived here on Saturday evening to take part in several events during his Gujarat visit, which also includes chairing a meeting of the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) at Sasan, the headquarters of the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

After staying overnight at Sasan, Modi will enjoy the jungle safari on Monday.

On his return to 'Sinh Sadan', the PM will chair a meeting of NBWL as its ex-officio chairman.

The NBWL has 47 members, including the Chief of Army Staff, members from different States, representatives from NGOs working in this field, chief wildlife wardens and secretaries from various States.

After the meeting, Modi will interact with some women forest staffers at Sasan, officials said.