PM Modi virtually launches projects worth Rs 660 crore from Jharkhand's Ranchi

Ranchi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually launched various projects worth Rs 660 crore from Ranchi in Jharkhand.



These include laying the foundation stone for the Madhupur bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribag town coaching depot.

Modi also dedicated to the nation doubling of the Kurkura-Kanaroan line, which is a part of the Bondamunda-Ranchi single-line section and the Rourkela-Gomoh route via Ranchi, Muri and Chandrapura stations.