PM Modi to visit US on Feb 12-13, will meet Donald Trump, says foreign secretary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the United States from February 12-13, announced foreign secretary Vikram Misri on Friday. The prime minister will meet US President Donald Trump.

“PM Modi will pay an official working visit to the US on February 12 and 13. This will be the first visit of PM Modi to the US after the inauguration of second presidential term of President Donald Trump. The PM would be among the first few world leaders to visit the US following the inauguration of President Trump,” Misri said at a special briefing of the ministry of external affairs (MEA).

The announcement of PM Modi's visit comes days after a White House official said that he was invited by Trump to meet the US president next week.