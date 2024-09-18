PM Modi to visit US from Sept 21 to 23 for Quad, UN summits

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-day visit to the United States from September 21 to 23, 2024, focusing on key diplomatic engagements and community outreach. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday that Modi’s itinerary includes participating in the Quad Summit and addressing the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the United Nations General Assembly.



The fourth Quad Leaders Summit, hosted by US President Joe Biden, will take place in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21. Modi will join Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for this high-level meeting. The MEA noted that while it was India’s turn to host, they agreed to a US request to hold the summit there, with India set to host the next Quad Summit in 2025.

On September 23, Prime Minister Modi will address the ‘Summit of the Future’ at the UN General Assembly in New York. This summit, themed “Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow,” aims to forge international consensus on improving the present and safeguarding the future. The Prime Minister is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders on the sidelines of this event.

Modi’s visit also includes engaging with the Indian diaspora in New York on September 22. The MEA stated that he will address a gathering of the Indian community, reinforcing ties with overseas Indians.

In a move to bolster economic cooperation, the Prime Minister will meet with CEOs of leading US-based companies. These discussions aim to foster collaborations in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and biotechnology.

The MEA added that Modi is likely to interact with thought leaders and stakeholders active in India-US bilateral relations, further strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations.