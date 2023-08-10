PM Modi to visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on August 12

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh on August 12 and lay foundation stones for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial and two road projects, an official statement said on Thursday.



During his visit to the poll-bound state, the prime minister will perform Bhoomi Poojan at Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial Sthal in Sagar district. He will also participate in a public programme at Dhana where he will lay the foundation stone for Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial.

The Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji Memorial will be constructed in more than 11.25 acres of land at a cost of over Rs 100 crore. The memorial will have an impressive art museum and gallery to showcase the life, philosophy and teachings of Sant Shiromani Gurudev Shri Ravidas ji. It will also have facilities for visiting devotees like Bhakt Niwas, Bhojanalay, among others.

During the programme, Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of rail and road sector projects worth more than Rs 4,000 crore.

He will dedicate to the nation the project marking the completion of the doubling of the Kota-Bina rail route. The project, which has been built at an estimated cost of more than Rs 2,475 crore, passes through Kota and Baran districts in Rajasthan, and Guna, Ashoknagar and Sagar districts in Madhya Pradesh.

The additional rail line will increase capacity for better mobility and improve train speed along the route.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of two road projects at a cost of more than Rs 1,580 crore. These include a four-laning road project connecting Morikori-Vidisha-Hinotiya and another one connecting Hinotiya to Mehluwa.

The Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections are likely to be held in the next few months.