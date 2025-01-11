PM Modi to visit France in February

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a state visit to France in February 2025, followed by participation in the “AI Action Summit,” French President Emmanuel Macron announced. The summit, to be held in France on February 10 and 11, will bring together global leaders to discuss the role of artificial intelligence in shaping the future.

“Prime Minister Modi will be there immediately after the state visit,” Macron said, addressing French ambassadors earlier this week. He emphasised India’s critical role in the global AI dialogue alongside powers like the US, China, and Gulf states. The summit, described as a platform for action, aims to position Europe as the “leading AI continent,” according to documents cited by EuroNews. Macron’s remarks also highlighted France’s broader foreign policy for 2025, including relations with the US following Donald Trump’s re-election. His comments were livestreamed on France24.

Modi and Macron last met during the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024, marking their third meeting that year. Previous engagements included Macron’s visit to India as the Republic Day Chief Guest and their meeting at the G7 Summit in Italy. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership under the Horizon 2047 roadmap, focusing on areas like defence, space, civil nuclear energy, and digital technology.

Modi welcomed France’s AI summit initiative during their November discussions, underscoring India-France collaboration in digital public infrastructure and artificial intelligence.agencies