PM Modi to launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October: Nadda

New Delhi: The U-WIN portal developed for maintaining an electronic registry of routine immunisations, currently operational on a pilot basis, will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday.



The platform -- a replication of the COVID-19 vaccine management system Co-WIN -- has been developed to keep a permanent digital record of vaccination of pregnant women as well as children from birth up to the age of 17, under the Universal Immunisation Programme, he said.

"This portal will work in 11 regional languages and provide anytime access. It will also include a self-registration facility and automated message alerts," he said.

As on September 16, Nadda noted that 6.46 crore beneficiaries had registered on the portal, 1.04 crore vaccination sessions were held and 23.06 crore vaccine doses administered.

Addressing a press conference on the health sector's achievements during the 100 days of the third Modi government, Nadda informed that health coverage had been approved for everyone aged 70 and above under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), irrespective of their income status.

The expanded scheme will benefit an estimated six crore citizens in about 4.5 crore households, he added.

Highlighting that Ayushman Bharat was the world's largest publicly funded health coverage programme, Nadda said the expanded scheme would be implemented from October.

A distinct card will also be provided to differentiate between the family and the senior citizen cards.

"The process of issuing the cards is being started. In October, Prime Minister Modi will launch it," Nadda stated.

He informed that a shorter and more efficacious treatment regimen was available under the National TB Elimination Programme that would help reduce the treatment duration from nine to 12 months to six months.

Nadda further said the Union health ministry, in consultation with state and Union territory governments, was preparing a detailed rollout plan for logistics and training of health professionals for introduction of this new regimen early next year.

He also mentioned the BHISHM cube -- portable rapidly deployable modular medical facilities intended to provide emergency lifesaving clinical care in disaster/public health emergencies -- that would be placed in 25 AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs) in the first phase.

States may also subsequently deploy the cubes at strategic locations.

India gifted four BHISHM cubes to Ukraine during Modi's recent visit to the country.

Nadda said 15 AIIMS/INIs had been identified for drone services, which would aid in rapid, cost-effective and safe delivery of medical supplies and samples in hard-to-reach and tough terrains.

Drone trials and training have been completed in 12 institutes.

The minister also said a hike in the number of medical colleges and MBBS and postgraduate seats would lead to an increase in the availability of doctors.

The number of medical colleges rose 8.07 per cent from 706 in 2023-24 to 766 in 2024-25. In 2013-14, there were 387 medical colleges.

Since the Modi government assumed power, 379 medical colleges have been established. At present, there are 423 government and 343 private medical colleges.

The number of MBBS seats rose 6.30 per cent from 1,08,940 (1.08 lakh) in 2023-24 to 1,15,812 (1.15 lakh) in 2024-25. There were 64,464 MBBS seats in 2013-14.

Postgraduate seats rose 5.92 per cent from 69,024 in 2023-24 to 73,111 in 2024-25. In 2013-14, there were 31,185 postgraduate seats, Nadda said.

The National Medical Register (NMR) -- a comprehensive dynamic database for all allopathic (MBBS) doctors -- has also been launched.

The NMR is linked with the doctors' Aadhaar to ensure authenticity.

Nadda informed that the Union Cabinet had approved setting up a new AIIMS in Bihar's Darbhanga at an estimated cost of Rs 1,264 crore.

The issue of land allotment for the institute, which had been pending for more than three years, was finally settled. The Bihar government allotted and handed over 150.13 acres required for the institute on August 12.

Nadda further noted that AIIMS institutions would serve to fill the gap in affordable tertiary healthcare services and reduce out-of-pocket expenditure.