PM Modi to inaugurate 103 Amrit Stations today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate 103 redeveloped Amrit Stations on Thursday, spread across 86 districts in 18 states, developed at a cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Calling it a “landmark day for India’s railway infrastructure,” Modi posted on X that the new stations will enhance comfort, connectivity, and showcase India’s cultural heritage.

During his visit to Bikaner, Modi will inaugurate the Deshnoke railway station under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and flag off the Bikaner-Mumbai express train. He will also lay the foundation stone, inaugurate, and dedicate multiple development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore at a public event in Palana.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme envisions redevelopment of over 1,300 stations with modern amenities, accessibility for Divyangjan, and eco-friendly infrastructure, reflecting regional architecture.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone for Churu-Sadulpur rail line electrification and dedicate six other electrified routes. Indian Railways aims for 100 per cent electrification to boost efficiency and sustainability.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil Rs 4,850 crore worth of road projects in Rajasthan, enhancing connectivity up to the Indo-Pak border. He will also launch 25 key state projects to strengthen infrastructure, health services, and water supply across the state.