PM Modi to hold bilateral talks with Zelenskyy in Hiroshima

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold bilateral talks with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Saturday evening, people familiar with the matter said.



It will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February last year and is taking place over a month after Ukrainian First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova visited India.

Modi is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks on Saturday with his Japanese counterpart Kishida Fumio, French President Emmanuel Macron and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh among others.

The meeting between Modi and Zelenskyy has been scheduled following a series of discussions between senior diplomats of India and Ukraine.

The prime minister arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping in the first leg of his three-nation tour that will also take him to Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The Ukrainian president is also attending the G7 summit following an invitation by Japan, the current chair of the powerful grouping.

Secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council Oleksiy Danilov said that Zelenskyy would attend the summit.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India is fully prepared and committed to protecting its sovereignty and dignity. He asserted that the future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests.

Responding to questions over the India-China standoff in eastern Ladakh, Modi in an interview with the Japanese publication Nikkei Asia, also emphasised that peace and tranquility on the border are essential for normal bilateral ties among the neighbours.

‘India is fully prepared and committed to protect its sovereignty and dignity,” the Prime Minister said while stressing his country’s respect for sovereignty, the rule of law and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

He also made it clear that “the future development of the India-China relationship can only be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interests” and noted that “normalising” the ties would benefit the wider region and the world.

On Pakistan, the publication quoted him as saying that India wants “normal and neighborly relations.”

“However, it is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard,” he said.

Speaking about the Indian economy, he noted that it has been one of the world’s fastest-growing.

“Our progress is evident, as we have risen from being the tenth largest economy in 2014 to now being the fifth largest globally... While it is true that global headwinds pose challenges to growth, we have built a strong foundation in recent years, which positions us favorably,” he said. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Modi said India’s position on the matter “is clear and unwavering.”

“India stands on the side of peace and will remain firmly there. We are committed to supporting those who face challenges in meeting their basic needs, especially in the face of rising costs of food, fuel, and fertilizers. We maintain communication with both Russia and Ukraine,” Modi said.

“Cooperation and collaboration should define our times, not conflict,” he told Nikkei Asia.

During the interview, he also said he will amplify the voices and concerns of the Global South, a reference for developing countries, at the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima.

Referring to global changes and challenges in areas such as energy, digital technology and supply chains, he said, “I will emphasize India’s role as a reliable partner in addressing these challenges” and added that India’s experience would “resonate strongly at the meeting.”

On India’s ties with Japan, he said both countries shared values of democracy, freedom and the rule of law have naturally brought them closer.

India, which is not a G-7 member, was invited by host and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“We now see a growing convergence in our political, strategic, security, and economic interests,” he told the publication.

Asked about the issue of United Nations reform amid India’s long and sustained bid for a permanent seat on the Security Council, Modi spoke of the “limitations” of global governance institutions that remain “confined to outdated mindsets.”

“These deficiencies have become evident in addressing contemporary challenges such as climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, terrorism, and financial crises,” he said.

“The credibility of the UNSC and its decision-making process will always be questioned if it continues to deny representation on a permanent basis to the world’s largest democracy, as well as entire continents like Africa and Latin America.”