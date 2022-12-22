PM Modi to chair high-level meeting on Covid-19 Today; Four Cases Of China Variant Found In India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the situation related to Covid-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The meeting comes a day after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation and asked people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour, including wearing masks in crowded places, and getting vaccinated. Official sources have said random sample testing will be done at airports for international passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the Covid situation in India in a meeting today after four cases of the Omicron sub-variant driving the massive China surge were found in the country.

Two cases of the BF.7 variant were reported in Gujarat and two in Odisha. The cases were reported in July, September and November.

Reportedly, there are almost 10 Covid variants in the country at present, the latest being BF.7.



Both patients in Gujarat were treated in home isolation and have fully recovered now, said the state's health department.

There has been a sudden spurt in Covid cases in China and some other countries.



