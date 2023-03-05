PM Modi to attend swearing-in of Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya CMs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the swearing-in of the Chief Ministers of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya where the BJP, along with its allies, will form the government after their victory in the assembly elections.



The oath-taking ceremony of Nagaland and Meghalaya CMs will take place on March 7 while the Tripura government will take over the next day.

The BJP won 32 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly while its ally IPFT won one seat. Chief Minister Manik Saha had told journalists on Friday that the new government will take oath on March 8 and the Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the event.

In Nagaland, the NDPP-BJP alliance bagged 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. NDPP bagged 25 constituencies and the BJP secured 12 seats.

In Meghalaya, National People’s Party (NPP) president Conrad K Sangma on Friday called on Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan and submitted to him the letter of support of 32 MLAs, while staking claim to form the government.

Sangma said he has the support of BJP, HSPDP and two Independent MLAs. The NPP emerged as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, bagging 26 of the 59 seats that went to polls on February 27. The BJP, HSPDP and the PDF won two seats each, while two Independent candidates also emerged victorious.

He said the oath-taking ceremony will take place at 11 am on March 7 and Prime Minister Modi has given his consent to be present on the occasion.