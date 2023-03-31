PM Modi to attend Combined Commanders’ Conference on April 1

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Combined Commanders’ Conference-2023 and later flag off the Vande Bharat express train between Bhopal and New Delhi during his visit to Madhya Pradesh on April 1.

The PMO said the three-day conference of military commanders will be held from March 30 to April 1 on the theme “ready, resurgent, relevant”.

During the conference, deliberations will be held over a spectrum of issues pertaining to national security, including jointness and theaterisation in the armed forces. The armed forces’ preparation and progress in defence ecosystem towards attaining “aatmanirbharta” will also be reviewed, the statement said.

The conference will witness the participation of commanders from the three armed forces and senior officers from the Ministry of Defence. Inclusive and informal interaction will also be held with soldiers, sailors and airmen from the Army, Navy and Air Force, it said.