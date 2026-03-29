PM Modi appeals to all citizens to jointly face challenges emerging due to West Asia war

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday appealed to all citizens to come together to face the challenges emerging due to the ongoing "fierce war" in West Asia and said everyone should stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours.

Addressing his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', Modi also said he was deeply grateful to the Gulf countries for providing every possible assistance to more than 1 crore Indians living and working there.

He said a "fierce war" has been raging in "our neighbourhood" for over a month.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through today's 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge all 140 crore fellow citizens that we must come together as one to overcome this challenge. I appeal to all my fellow citizens to stay vigilant and not fall prey to rumours," the prime minister said.

The West Asia conflict started on February 28. While the US and Israel attacked Iran, the Islamic Republic retaliated by targeting Washington's allies in its neighbourhood and Tel Aviv.

Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route through which 20 per cent of the world's energy is transported. Since the conflict began, Iran has allowed very few ships to cross it.

Modi has spoken to a number of world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, Iran, France, Israel and Malaysia, since the conflict started.

He has also spoken to US President Donald Trump. After a telephonic conversation between the two on March 24, Modi said he "had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia".