'Provocative' statements by Cong about West Asia risking lives of Indians there: PM Modi

Thiruvalla (Kerala): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of making "provocative" statements aimed at straining India's relations with West Asian nations to politically harm him and thereby, gain political mileage.

Strongly lashing out at the Congress and its allies, Modi said that they were only concerned with winning the elections.

"I want to say this clearly, elections will come and go, but the safety of Indians, especially those from Kerala in the Middle East, is my top priority, and I will ensure it," the PM said at an NDA rally here.

Modi said that besides the lakhs of people from Kerala working and living in the Gulf nations, there are fishermen from Goa, Tamil Nadu and other states who are stranded in Iran and parts of Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"We are trying to bring them back safely. But, the Congress does not care about this. Congress is making statements that risk straining India’s relations with West Asian countries, creating unnecessary panic. This is being done only for political attacks on me.

"The only thing they care about is politics and power. The Congress does not care about the people of India. The Congress has betrayed the trust of the people of Kerala. They should apologise to them and the nation," Modi said.

His strong-worded attack on the Congress on the West Asia issue comes days after Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi called him a coward and accused him of bowing before the US and Israel to protect himself.

She had also alleged that Modi's policies have not provided safety and security to Indians stranded in the Gulf region during the conflict there.

In his speech at the rally, the PM claimed that the West Asia conflict had "exposed the mindset of Congress and its allies".

He said that he told the Congress leaders several times that it is not the time to make such "careless statements" as the safety of millions of Indian brothers and sisters living in the Gulf region was India's responsibility.

"Lakhs of Kerala residents work in the region, yet irresponsible statements by Congress leaders put their safety at risk. I urge Congress leaders to refrain from making remarks that could endanger Indians living in the Middle East.

"It is our government’s strong ties with Gulf countries that are helping protect our people in these difficult times," he contended.