PM Modi takes stock of plane crash incident; asks aviation minister to ensure all necessary support

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu and Home Minister Amit Shah, and took stock of the crash incident in Ahmedabad involving an Air India flight bound for London, according to sources. The Civil Aviation Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground, the Civil Aviation Ministry said. As per sources, the PM has asked both ministers to rush to Ahmedabad and ensure all possible assistance is extended to those affected in the wake of the air mishap.

The Prime Minister has directed the Minister to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation, they said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to the Gujarat Chief Minister and promised all Central assistance. All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway as per a statement by the office of HMCA. The Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport early today. Confirming the incident, Air India said that Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in the incident. An Air India plane from Ahmedabad to London with 242 passengers crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that a team has been rushed to the spot for investigation. "On 12th Jun, 2025, Air India B787 Aircraft VT-ANB, while operating flight AI-171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, has crashed immediately after takeoff from Ahmedabad. There were 242 people on board the aircraft, consisting of 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew," said a senior DGCA official. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

Capt Sumeet Sabharwal is an LTC with 8200 hours of experience. The copilot had 1100 hours of flying experience, the official further added. As per ATC, the aircraft departed from Ahmedabad at 1339 IST (0809 UTC) from runway 23. It gave a mayday Call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC. Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site, said the official.