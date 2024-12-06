PM Modi takes proactive stance to resolve Indo-Bangal diplomatic crisis

Kolkata: To address the ongoing diplomatic tensions between India and Bangladesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a proactive stance and begun considering advice from Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Known for her comprehensive understanding of India-Bangladesh relations, Banerjee has put forward four recommendations aimed at easing the crisis.

Among her suggestions, Banerjee emphasised the importance of immediate bilateral negotiations between New Delhi and Dhaka, warning that a lack of communication could worsen the situation.

She has urged both sides to engage in direct discussions to address underlying concerns and prevent the crisis from escalating further.

The Chief Minister also suggested that India’s Ministry of External Affairs take a more active role by sending a representative to Dhaka to address pressing issues, including reports of atrocities against the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Banerjee proposed that this envoy could meet with Bangladeshi Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus who is the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, to foster dialogue and explore solutions. Highlighting the humanitarian angle, Banerjee underscored the need for India to engage with Hindu immigrants who have fled Bangladesh. She called for renewed efforts to rehabilitate them and for the stalled deportation of militants to be resumed. According to Banerjee, these deportations, initiated during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure, are crucial for combating terrorism and stabilising the region. As a contingency measure, Banerjee suggested that India could consider involving the United Nations by requesting a peacekeeping mission if diplomatic efforts fail.

However, she expressed reservations about this approach, drawing parallels with India’s controversial intervention in Sri Lanka during the LTTE crisis, which ultimately led to the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. She emphasised that the current tensions in Bangladesh are distinct from the challenges India faced in Sri Lanka.

The situation is further complicated by Bangladesh’s economic dynamics. While India has played a crucial role in the country’s development since its independence in 1971, there is growing concern over Dhaka’s increasing reliance on China.

Muhammad Yunus, a key figure in Bangladesh, is reportedly mindful of the economic pitfalls of such dependence, given the recent experiences of Sri Lanka. As Prime Minister Modi collaborates with Mamata Banerjee and the Ministry of External Affairs, the approach to resolving the crisis is being closely watched. If news reports are to be believed, then Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is likely to visit Bangladesh next week for a foreign secretary-level meeting.The Foreign Secretary-level Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and India is likely to take place in Dhaka on December 9 or 10, the state-run BSS news agency reported. It will be the first high-level visit by a senior Indian government official to Bangladesh since the interim government came to power on August 8 after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina as Prime Minister. The visit is expected to pave the way for breaking the ice through dialogue. News reports also claim that preparations are underway for the visit.The joint efforts may not only strengthen India’s ties with Bangladesh but also reinforce its leadership role in ensuring stability in the region.