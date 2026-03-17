PM Modi speaks to UAE President, agree on keeping Strait of Hormuz safe

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, discussed with him the current situation in West Asia and agreed on ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

During his telephonic conversation, Modi strongly condemned all attacks on the Gulf country and agreed with the UAE leader to continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia.

"Spoke with my brother HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and conveyed advance Eid greetings.

"We discussed the current situation in West Asia. Reiterated India's strong condemnation of all attacks on the UAE that have resulted in loss of innocent lives and damage to civilian infrastructure," Modi said in a post on X.

Modi said he and the UAE President agreed on the importance of ensuring safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

"We will continue to work together for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region," he said.

This was for the second time Modi spoke to the UAE President ever since US-Israel attacked Iran.

Iran has retaliated by attacking several Gulf countries.

Modi also spoke to a number of leaders from West Asia since the current conflict started and that include those from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Israel and Iran.