PM Modi speaks to Trump, holds 40-minute phone conversation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held discussions with US President Donald Trump on bilateral co-operation, including several big-ticket deals, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said.

Some big-ticket deals, including on energy, are expected between India and the US in the next few days and weeks, the ambassador said.

The issue of the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in West Asia also came up during their 40-minute phone conversation, according to Gor.

It was the third phone call between the two leaders this year and the first after the recent peace talks between Iran and the US.

They spoke on February 2 to announce progress in a trade deal, and on March 24 to discuss the situation in West Asia.

The call ended with Trump telling PM, "I just want you to know we all love you", the US ambassador said.