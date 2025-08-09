PM Modi speaks to Putin, reaffirms commitment to deepen bilateral ties

NEW DELHI: Amid rising tensions following US President Donald Trump’s 50 per cent tariffs on India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further deepen the strategic partnership between both countries.

PM Modi said he had a “very good and detailed conversation” with President Putin. In a post on X, PM Modi said he looked forward to hosting Putin for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit in India later this year. He also thanked the Russian President for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine.

While Putin briefed Modi on Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the prime minister reiterated India’s consistent position for its peaceful resolution.

The conversation between the two leaders came amid US President Donald Trump ratcheting up pressure on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for the purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent -- among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on August 27.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “President Putin briefed the PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine”.

“While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the prime minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” it said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

The India-Russia relationship cuts across a broad gamut of sectors, ranging from defence and energy to science, technology, and space exploration. Over the past few years, even with geopolitical churn and changing alignments, the partnership has shown resilience, fuelled by mutual strategic interests and years of trust built between the two nations.

Historically, the annual India-Russia summits have resulted in major agreements, such as large defence contracts, energy initiatives, and cultural exchange programmes. The invitation to President Putin is also symbolic at a time when there is a global context in which Russia’s external engagements have been impacted by the Ukraine war and Western sanctions. In sending out the invitation, India indicates its desire to keep lines of communication vitally open and maintain the strategic breadth of the relationship.

Meanwhile, according to sources, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has said during his meetings in Moscow that dates for Putin’s visit to India are being worked out.

In Russia, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior officials, which focused on bilateral energy and defence cooperation as well as Putin’s visit to India.

PM Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Modi on Thursday also received a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country has also been at the receiving end of Trump’s tariffs.

The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.