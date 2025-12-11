PM Modi speaks to President Trump

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that focused on enhancing economic ties at a time the two countries are eyeing to seal a trade deal.

The two leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security, officials said.

Both the leaders also agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, they said.

Modi and Trump also reviewed progress in the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, they said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Modi and Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade, the officials said.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century, they added.

The leaders also discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, the officials said.