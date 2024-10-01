PM Modi speaks to Netanyahu, says terrorism has no place in our world

New Delhi: In a diplomatic conversation on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the recent developments in West Asia, particularly concerning the escalating tensions in Israel and Lebanon. The dialogue underscored India’s firm stance against terrorism, with Modi reiterating that “terrorism has no place in our world.”



Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated: “Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages.”

The call between the two leaders comes amid heightened tensions in the region, triggered by the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel, which escalated into a broader conflict. Israel has been conducting retaliatory airstrikes not just in Gaza but also targeting positions in Lebanon, where Hezbollah, another militant group, has been launching rocket and missile attacks into northern Israel. The strikes last week killed seven high-ranking commanders and officials from Hezbollah, including the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah.

While PM Modi refrained from referring to any specific incident during his public statements, the timing of his conversation with Netanyahu points to a deep concern over the potential for the conflict to escalate into a broader regional war. Modi’s emphasis on the importance of preventing further escalation comes amid widespread fears that the ongoing hostilities between Israel and militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah could draw neighbouring countries into the conflict.

India, with its strategic diplomatic relationships in West Asia, has maintained a careful balance in its foreign policy. While it has robust defence and economic ties with Israel, India has also historically supported the Palestinian cause and maintained relations with Arab countries.

Modi’s assertion that the safe release of hostages is a priority is also significant. Many hostages, including civilians, have been taken by both Hamas and Hezbollah, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region. India’s call for the safe return of these individuals aligns with international appeals for humanitarian access and civilian protection amid the conflict.

In his concluding remarks, Modi emphasised India’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability. “India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability,” he said.

Meanwhile, Israel has launched small, precision raids across the border in Lebanon and reportedly a larger ground operation is being planned.

It was not clear if Israel had made a final decision on a broader operation. The Israeli military did not comment.

The US official and the Western official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

Recently, a significant majority of United Nations members voted to call for Israel to withdraw from Palestinian territories within a year. The UN General Assembly passed the resolution with 124 nations supporting it.

The motion faced opposition from 14 countries, including the United States, Israel, and several smaller nations such as Hungary, Argentina, Czechia, and various Pacific island states. Forty-three countries chose not to participate in the vote.

This decision followed a July ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the UN’s principal judicial organ. The ICJ declared Israel’s presence in the West Bank and East Jerusalem unlawful and urged Israel to promptly end its long-standing occupation of areas Palestinians claim for their future state.

While the ICJ recommended that Israel terminate its occupation “as swiftly as possible,” the UN resolution provided a specific 12-month timeframe for this action.