PM Modi speaks to Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, discusses West Asia situation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to his Israeli counterpart, Benjamin Netanyahu, to discuss the West Asia situation and conveyed India's concerns. During his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu, Modi emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," Modi said in a post on 'X'. The telephonic conversation took place in the wake of the attack on Iran by the US and Israel and the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran also fired a series of missiles towards Israel and several other West Asian countries. Prime Minister Modi on Sunday night spoke to the President of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and strongly condemned the attacks on the Gulf nation, saying India stands in solidarity with the UAE in these difficult times.